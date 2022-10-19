UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter by UW Athletics, the organization noted the private photos and video that “were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally.”

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” UW Athletics said.

Student-athletes told UWPD about the incident once they learned the content was being shared. UW Athletics said no volleyball student-athletes are being investigated for any wrongdoing.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with appropriate services and resources,” UW Athletics said.

UW Athletics said police are investigating for multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.

