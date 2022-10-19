Warming Just Beginning

Key Takeaways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The warm-up has started, and it only gets better from here as we round out the week and head into the weekend. This will set the stage for well above normal temperatures with perhaps the last 70s of the season as we move into the weekend. It’s a busy weekend across southern Wisconsin and it looks like peak color will also be happening!

Look for a few more clouds tonight with lows around 30. Winds will finally calm down out of the west 3-5 mph. Mostly sunny Thursday with temperatures rebounding to the 50s. A few clouds Thursday night with lows into the middle 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday with highs back to the 60s. Lows Friday night only dip to the middle 40s.

A beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s. There will be an increase in clouds late Sunday with some shower chances after sunset. This will set the stage for a stormy start to next week. Storms likely Monday becoming more scattered Tuesday and exiting Wednesday. Temperatures will fall off through the week and back into the 40s by the second half of week.

