Warming Just Beginning

70s Return This Weekend
First 20 degree readings of Fall.
First 20 degree readings of Fall.(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Few Clouds Tonight
  • Plenty Of Sunshine Ahead
  • Late Season Warmth This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The warm-up has started, and it only gets better from here as we round out the week and head into the weekend. This will set the stage for well above normal temperatures with perhaps the last 70s of the season as we move into the weekend. It’s a busy weekend across southern Wisconsin and it looks like peak color will also be happening!

Look for a few more clouds tonight with lows around 30. Winds will finally calm down out of the west 3-5 mph. Mostly sunny Thursday with temperatures rebounding to the 50s. A few clouds Thursday night with lows into the middle 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday with highs back to the 60s. Lows Friday night only dip to the middle 40s.

A beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s. There will be an increase in clouds late Sunday with some shower chances after sunset. This will set the stage for a stormy start to next week. Storms likely Monday becoming more scattered Tuesday and exiting Wednesday. Temperatures will fall off through the week and back into the 40s by the second half of week.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons