Wisconsin online & mail voter registration window ends Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People planning to vote in November but have not registered yet only have a few hours left to do so. At the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the window for both online and mail-in registration closes.
While prospective voters will have until midnight to register, the effective deadline for mailing in a registration form ends earlier in the day. That’s because those submissions must be postmarked by Oct. 19, so they must be in the hands of a postal worker by then. Like taxes, if the form is submitted after the post office closes, unless picked up by a mail carrier, the postmark will reflect the next day’s date.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains on the MyVote website mailed submissions should include the voter registration form along with a proof of residence and should be sent to the local municipal clerk. The commission offers a list here where everyone can find their local clerk.
To register online, a voter will need to go to this website match the following items with Wisconsin DMV records:
- Name
- Date of birth
- Address
- Wisconsin Driver’s License or State ID number
These deadlines are not the final opportunity to register, however. The state of Wisconsin allows same day registration. Unregistered voters can do so at their polling place when they go to cast their ballot, even on Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, November 8.
Other deadlines highlighted by the WEC are listed below with full explanations on the MyVote website:
Registering:
November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office
November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place
Absentee Voting:
November 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters
November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military
October 25, 2022, possibly through November 6, 2022 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee
November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters
November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
November 8, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot.
Election Day: November 8
