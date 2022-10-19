Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Nora retires after 9 years of service

K-9 Nora has served the citizens of Wisconsin since 2013.
K-9 Nora has served the citizens of Wisconsin since 2013.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring the service of one of its four-legged officials.

The agency’s K-9 Nora is retiring after serving Wisconsinites for the last nine years, according to Facebook post.

Nora’s career started in 2013 in the North Central Region. After her handler was promoted in 2017, K-9 Nora was assigned to a different handler and the duo worked in the Northeast Region until her retirement.

Nora has had a busy career, as Wisconsin State Patrol explained that she has conducted thousands of drug detection searches. This has led to dismantling of drug trafficking organizations, the agency noted. Nora has also attended public demonstrations, recruiting efforts and State Patrol events.

Nora will go on to live with her original handler Sergeant Strickland and his family.

“Thank you, K9 Nora, for your commendable service and exemplary career!” State Patrol wrote.

