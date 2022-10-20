19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect from Janesville was taken into custody without incident, and now faces a charge of Attempted First-Degree Homicide.

The victim is still in surgery and her current condition is not known, according the police.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.