19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

(Pixabay)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect from Janesville was taken into custody without incident, and now faces a charge of Attempted First-Degree Homicide.

The victim is still in surgery and her current condition is not known, according the police.

We will update this story as we learn more.

