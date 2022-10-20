Bucky cupcake mural celebrates UW-Madison’s homecoming

Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Homecoming volunteers will gather to build a cupcake mural in the Sun Garden
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and volunteers at Union South built a cupcake mural of Bucky Badger Thursday to celebrate UW-Madison’s homecoming!

The mural depicts Bucky and is made of 1,200 cupcakes.

The Wisconsin Union Communications Director said the process takes a lot of teamwork to complete.

“The process for building the 1,200 cupcake mural includes a very detailed design and then multiple people building separate quadrants together. It takes a lot of teamwork to make a 1,200 cupcake mural happen,” Communications Director Shauna Breneman said.

Breneman said homecoming is a special time for Badgers to celebrate.

“Homecoming is a really special time for everyone to gather together, including Badgers and Badgers at heart. Everyone is a Badger during homecoming week,” Breneman said.

If you want to get a free vanilla cupcake with either chocolate or vanilla frosting, head over to Sett Recreation in Union South starting at 7:30 p.m.

To learn about all the other fun things planned for Homecoming Week, visit the Union’s homecoming website.

