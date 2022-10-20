Bucky cupcake mural celebrates UW-Madison’s homecoming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and volunteers at Union South built a cupcake mural of Bucky Badger Thursday to celebrate UW-Madison’s homecoming!

The mural depicts Bucky and is made of 1,200 cupcakes.

The Wisconsin Union Communications Director said the process takes a lot of teamwork to complete.

“The process for building the 1,200 cupcake mural includes a very detailed design and then multiple people building separate quadrants together. It takes a lot of teamwork to make a 1,200 cupcake mural happen,” Communications Director Shauna Breneman said.

Breneman said homecoming is a special time for Badgers to celebrate.

“Homecoming is a really special time for everyone to gather together, including Badgers and Badgers at heart. Everyone is a Badger during homecoming week,” Breneman said.

If you want to get a free vanilla cupcake with either chocolate or vanilla frosting, head over to Sett Recreation in Union South starting at 7:30 p.m.

To learn about all the other fun things planned for Homecoming Week, visit the Union’s homecoming website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.