Dane Co. purchases new property in continued efforts to clean area lakes

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the next phase of the initiative will address issues seen both in and out of the water.

“In addition to significant phosphorus removal, this project will enhance high quality wetland plants, create additional flood storage, and provide additional spring spawning habitat for fish,” Parisi said

The county has identified 33 miles of streams with sediment that needs removal. Parisi said that having the site located next to water will make the process more systematic.

“There are kind of two main parts; you are in the water, you are doing the dredging, but then you have to have something to do with everything you dredge up and so it’s always most efficient and effective if we can have adjacent property to which we can pipe the sediment.”

This phase of ‘Suck the Muck’ will occur next year, with construction slated for 2024, the county said.

