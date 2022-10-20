DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday.

The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said.

The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a 16-foot wood bed and 2-foot tongue. The trailer has a black plastic tool box on the front along with a 9,000-lb Traveler winch.

According to the DOJ, the trailer has silver metal wheel fenders with a pink racing decal on the rear of them with the number “25.” It has retroreflective DOT tape along the sides lengthwise and steel wheels.

The emergency brake cable on the trailer is broken, the light cable on the rear is ground down and the trailer ramps store under the trailer on the right side.

The plate on the trailer is CB13533 and it expired in 2019, the DOJ said. The VIN is 3CVC51824K2584825.

The DOJ said another trailer had been stolen from Vernon County between Oct. 7-10. It is unknown if the two thefts are related at this time.

If you any information about these stolen trailers, please contact Deputy Josh Jungen at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 608-269-2117.

