FBI: Multiple swatting reports at schools nationwide; no credible threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Swatting reports of active shooters at a school have been occurring nationwide, according to the FBI, which state there have been ‘numerous’ instances so far.

One of the threats occurred at Madison East High School around 11 a.m., the Madison Metropolitan School District reported. MMSD said they have determined the threat was not credible and it is believed to be part of this situation. School districts in Janesville and Sun Prairie told NBC15 News shortly before 11:30 a.m. that their districts have not received a threat.

The statement about the incidents came from the agency’s Milwaukee branch. The NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee TMJ4 confirmed at least nine such calls have been made in and around the area.

The FBI noted, as of 11 a.m., its agents have no information indicating a specific or credible threat. The statement added the agency will work with state and local law enforcement to track and act on threats as they hear of them.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the statement added.

The FBI assured the public that it takes swatting incidents very seriously because of the risk to individuals involved.

Making a hoax threat over social media, text messages, or e-mail is a federal crime. Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges. It's not a joke! #ThinkBeforeYouPost pic.twitter.com/DPurmbaLXw — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 20, 2022

