FBI: Multiple swatting reports at schools nationwide; no credible threat

Multiple swatting incidents where active shooter at schools have been occurring nationwide, on...
Multiple swatting incidents where active shooter at schools have been occurring nationwide, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, the FBI reports.(Source: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Swatting reports of active shooters at a school have been occurring nationwide, according to the FBI, which state there have been ‘numerous’ instances so far.

One of the threats occurred at Madison East High School around 11 a.m., the Madison Metropolitan School District reported. MMSD said they have determined the threat was not credible and it is believed to be part of this situation. School districts in Janesville and Sun Prairie told NBC15 News shortly before 11:30 a.m. that their districts have not received a threat.

The statement about the incidents came from the agency’s Milwaukee branch. The NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee TMJ4 confirmed at least nine such calls have been made in and around the area.

The FBI noted, as of 11 a.m., its agents have no information indicating a specific or credible threat. The statement added the agency will work with state and local law enforcement to track and act on threats as they hear of them.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the statement added.

The FBI assured the public that it takes swatting incidents very seriously because of the risk to individuals involved.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

Latest News

NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting...
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital