Grant Co. Sheriff denounces ‘inappropriate’ comments made on social media post

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Inappropriate comments” made on a Grant County Sheriff’s Office social media post attempting to identify trespassing suspects are being condemned Thursday by Sheriff Nate Dreckman.

In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Sheriff Dreckman explained that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office put out the post late Wednesday afternoon in an effort to identify individuals who were allegedly trespassing. Dreckman said a social media post trying to identify a suspect is not an uncommon thing for the sheriff’s office or police departments to do as part of their investigative efforts.

“Unfortunately, we had some very ignorant folks who made comments on there that were out of line, they were deemed racist, they were threatening and many other things,” Dreckman said.

Sheriff Dreckman said the agency turned the comments off for the post and ultimately ended up deleting it. The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office has taken note of the comments for any further investigation to make sure “nothing does come of those.”

Sheriff Dreckman apologized to the Hmong community and said the agency was just trying to identify the individuals. The sheriff’s office has since identified the individuals, spoken with them and the incident has been resolved; another reason Dreckman said supported the removal of the post.

“We apologize to all those who unfortunately were harmed by some of the comments that were placed on there,” Dreckman said. “That is not indicative of the sheriff’s office by any means. We are here to serve and protect everyone in our community and we just ask that you understand that the ignorant comments made by a few individuals on those posts were not indicative of the deputies here at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.”

He also encouraged anyone who felt harmed by the post to reach out to the sheriff’s office directly.

