Here comes the warmth!

Back to the 70s tomorrow
Much warmer temperatures for the weekend.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Mid-50s & sunny today
  • 70s to end the week
  • Tracking early-week thunderstorm chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very cool trend the past few days, we’re finally out of the woods! Temperatures will remain a little on the cooler side today, but still warmer than days past with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Skies remain sunny and the wind light out of the west.

Winds will pick up on Friday, shifting out of the south at 10-10 mph. However, that wind shift will really help out our temperatures as we’ll be in the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon! The 70s look to stick around through both days of the weekend with winds remaining on the breezy side.

We are watching our next rain chance Sunday night into Monday. With warm temperatures and substantial dew points, we could be looking at some late-season thunderstorms. We’ll continue to monitor that system and get more specifics on coverage of the rain and the timing of when it will begin over the next day or two. It does look like temperatures will be cooling back down through next week.

