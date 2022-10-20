How to request an absentee ballot before the November election

Election 2022
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re trying to avoid the polls this election, absentee voting may be the right option for you. Absentee ballots are for voters who are unable to make it to polling stations.

There are several factors that determine who can request and receive an absentee ballot.

“Any qualified elector. So you’d have to be a registered voter in your municipality, 18 years or older,” said Pamela Brehm, the clerk for the Village of Weston.

The clerk said there are a couple of different ways people can request one.

“If they are going to request them by mail, that they be sent by mail, there is a form that needs to be completed that can be obtained by the clerk’s office. It can also be obtained online,” said Brehm.

Brehm said absentee voters can also visit MyVote.wi.gov to fill out the application for an absentee ballot.

“When you go on my vote, you can track it. You can see your request. You can see when we received it. When we’ve mailed out the ballot,” said Brehm.

A simple requirement is all it takes for voters to be able to cast their ballot absentee.

“They would have to have proof of identification in order to vote absentee,” said Brehm.

Once the clerk’s office gets an absentee request, it’s sent to the voter in a matter of hours.

“When the request is received by the clerk’s office it has to be mailed within 24 hours,” said Brehm.

All of this must be done before the absentee request deadline.

“Absentee request by mail needs to be placed by November 3rd. That is for regular voters and indefinitely confined voters and military, it is November 4th,” said Brehm.

There is still time to make an absentee request online or by mail. The request must be in no later than 5 p.m., November 3rd. For a list of the rules and requirements, click here.

