Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Grant Co. rollover crash

(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A juvenile was ejected from a vehicle Tuesday night after Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the car had a mechanical issue and rolled several times.

Deputies arrived just after 9:10 p.m. to the 17000 block of County Road T in Township for the rollover crash.

Officials determined that a 22-year-old Blue River man was driving northbound on County Road T with three juvenile passengers also in the vehicle. The man was attempting a curve on the roadway when the sheriff’s office said his 2008 Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue, causing the driver to lose control.

The sheriff’s office stated that the vehicle drove off the roadway, rolled several times and stopped on top of round hay bales laying in a field. During the crash, one of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities say EMS took all four occupants to an emergency room to be treated for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was arrested at the hospital for what would be his first offense of operating with a restricted controlled substance.

