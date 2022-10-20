Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is taking applications and looking for the next crop of firefighter/EMT recruits, the first time the window is open since 2019.

“We haven’t taken applications in three years,” said firefighter/paramedic Reggie Williams.

The fire department hosted six open house events to give potential recruits an idea of what the day-to-day is like for firefighters, along with an opportunity to ask questions and pick the brains of the veterans on the force. The application cycle typically opens every two years, something delayed by the pandemic.

“It caused us to have this long delay in the hiring process,” said Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon.

He says that after the wait, they are making several changes to try and reach as many potential applicants as possible. Two of the open house events went virtual, along with the exam. The U.S. citizenship requirement was also removed from the process.

“I really don’t think it’s commonplace to think of joining the fire department, so we’re trying to reach out and say, ‘Please consider us as a job opportunity,” said chief Carbon.

The application window opened on Wednesday, the day of the last open house, and applications are accepted through November 30th.

