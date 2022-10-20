Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off Wednesday night.
A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off Wednesday night.(Metcalfe's Market)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night.

Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas. If Doers wins in Las Vegas, she could win $10,000.

Bag-Off judging criteria includes speed; proper bag building technique; style, attitude and appearance; number of bags used and uniform bag weight, according to the WGA.

A Metcalfe’s Market employee has won the Wisconsin Bag-Off for the last three years.

Jeffrey Glasgow, who works at Metcalfe’s Hilldale, took third place in the WGA Bag-Off.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

Latest News

NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting...
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Grant Co. rollover crash
Tatro reflecting on her journey
Cambridge women reflects on her battle with breast cancer
Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville
Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville