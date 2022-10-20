Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night.

Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas. If Doers wins in Las Vegas, she could win $10,000.

Bag-Off judging criteria includes speed; proper bag building technique; style, attitude and appearance; number of bags used and uniform bag weight, according to the WGA.

A Metcalfe’s Market employee has won the Wisconsin Bag-Off for the last three years.

Jeffrey Glasgow, who works at Metcalfe’s Hilldale, took third place in the WGA Bag-Off.

