MPD: Man arrested for battery after being sold ‘drugs’ that were soap

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a battery complaint early Tuesday morning after the complainant attempted to sell soap as drugs to a friend.

MPD said they responded to the 3000 block of East Washington Ave. around 1 a.m. for reports of battery.

According to MPD, the friend who the “drugs” were sold to suspected that the quality was not good and decided to test the drugs by licking it. The friend then discovered it was soap.

The friend then punched the complainant, and when the complainant attempted to call 911, the friend interfered.

MPD said a 53-year-old man was located nearby and arrested for battery, intimidation of a victim and possession of paraphernalia.

