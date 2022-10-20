Name released of Dane Co. deputy in deadly officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting was released Thursday evening. The state Dept. of Justice identified him as Deputy Cody Woods.

Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, the DOJ noted. The agency added its investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and when completed state law enforcement officials will present their findings to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office which will decide if charges are warranted.

According to the DOJ, Woods shot and killed Quantaze Campbell just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel, on Lake Circle, in the Village of Windsor. After the shooting, Campbell, 46, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No law enforcement officials or individuals were injured in the encounter.

