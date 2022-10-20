Nurses speak at public hearing for Dane Co. 2023 budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first public hearing for Dane County’s 2023 budget proposal was held Wednesday evening.

A number of topics were discussed including a program which would support the health care workforce.

Three different nurses talked about the issue of declining workers in the healthcare industry and their mental health.

The nurses referenced the Healthcare Workforce Trauma Recovery and Training program.

The program aims to improve and promote nursing retention, recruitment and the mental health and well-being of nurse caregivers.

UW Health nurse Andrea Romer spoke of her support for the program and desire for more funding.

“We can do something about it,” Romer said. “We can recruit new healthcare workers. We can fight to keep the ones we have. So, we are asking you to please support the 2023 budget proposal. Please create the Health Workforce Trauma Recovery and Training program and please consider increasing funding to this critical program as well.”

The current budget allocates $500,000 toward the program.

The 2023 Dane Co. budget proposal also funds a county employee to administer the Health Workforce Trauma Recovery and Training program.

