Oregon PD: Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted in an attempted armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Oregon.

Oregon PD said it is searching for Jose C. Jimenez, who is suspected in the armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Ave.

Twenty-one-year-old Jimenez is described as being about 5′10″ and 180 lbs.

Oregon PD said Jimenez has been known to frequent the areas of Madison and Oregon.

The police department said Jimenez should be considered armed and the public is asked to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s location is asked to contact the Oregon Police Department at 608-835-3111.

