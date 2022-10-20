Spooky Halloween fun! And other events you can’t miss this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s going to be warm this weekend and we’ll see peak fall colors... which are just a few of the reasons to get out and enjoy the Madison area.

There are plenty of Halloween-themed and non-Halloween events to enjoy this weekend.

Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events going on.

A few highlights include: GameHole Con at the Alliant Energy Center, a speaker salon at the Anderson Japanese Gardens, an all-ages Halloween show put on by Madison Circus Space and a ghost walk through the UW-Madison campus.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

