Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations.

The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year.

The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation.

“To make everything, hundreds of hours. To put everything up, three to four days. Still tinkering with it. It’s kind of like a baby you go back and fuss with it always messing with stuff. The winds and cold weather bring it down so you have to go and fix it,” homeowner Aaron Vokoun said.

Vokoun said almost all of the decorations in the display are handmade. He said lighting is a big part of this year’s display.

Last year the Sun Prairie home had a pirate-themed display.

