Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations

A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations.

The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year.

The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation.

“To make everything, hundreds of hours. To put everything up, three to four days. Still tinkering with it. It’s kind of like a baby you go back and fuss with it always messing with stuff. The winds and cold weather bring it down so you have to go and fix it,” homeowner Aaron Vokoun said.

Vokoun said almost all of the decorations in the display are handmade. He said lighting is a big part of this year’s display.

Last year the Sun Prairie home had a pirate-themed display.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

Latest News

The Madison Fire Department is taking applications and looking for the next crop of...
Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019
Dane county budget hearing
Nurses speak at public hearing for Dane Co. 2023 budget proposal
Tatro reflecting on her journey
Cambridge women reflects on her battle with breast cancer
A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations.
Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations