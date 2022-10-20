Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital

For the first time since 2019, families and patients are able to share their stories on the air back in-person.
Day two of Radiothon runs 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Day two of Radiothon runs 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Running 13 hours a day, for three consecutive days, the 17th annual Radiothon fundraising for American Family Children’s Hospital makes its return to Madison’s West Side.

For the first time in three years, families and patients who have been treated at the children’s hospital will be back in-person sharing their stories for the community to hear.

Last year the Radiothon brought in more than $515,000, money that UW Health Kids says goes towards support programs for patients and families at American Family Children’s Hospital.

Eight radio stations are partnering to bring this year’s Radiothon that runs Oct. 19-21 6a.m. to 7p.m. To make a pledge, you may call (877) 719-KIDS.

Organizer Lori Schultz with UW Health Kids joins The Morning Show Thursday to share her families experience in turning to American Family Children’s Hospital for services.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

