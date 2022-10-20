Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.
Baraboo
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Barneveld
- 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Beloit
- 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Benton
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Black Earth
- 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Boscobel
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Brodhead
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Cross Plains
- 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Darlington
- 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
DeForest
- 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Fort Atkinson
- 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Janesville
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Jefferson
- 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Johnson Creek
- 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Lancaster
- 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Madison
- Downtown trick-or-treating 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26
Middleton
- 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Milton
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Monroe
- 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Monticello
- 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Mount Horeb
- 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
New Glarus
- 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Platteville
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Portage
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Poynette
- 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Reedsburg
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Sauk City
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Stoughton
- 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Sun Prairie
- 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Verona
- 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Whitewater
- 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Wisconsin Dells
- 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.