Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin

NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting...
NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.(MGN via Pexels)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.

Baraboo

Barneveld

Beloit

Benton

Black Earth

Boscobel

Brodhead

Cross Plains

Darlington

DeForest

Fort Atkinson

Janesville

Jefferson

Johnson Creek

Lancaster

Madison

Middleton

Milton

Monroe

Monticello

Mount Horeb

New Glarus

Platteville

Portage

Poynette

Reedsburg

Sauk City

Stoughton

Sun Prairie

Verona

Whitewater

Wisconsin Dells

Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.

