UW expert: Student athletes could take legal action after video, photos released without consent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After private photos and video were released publicly of UW-Madison student-athletes without their consent, a computer data expert discussed the possibility for students to take legal action.

The UW- Madison Police Department is investigating sensitive content posted online after student athletes reported a video and photos were shared without their permission.

Depending on the investigation, UW Madison School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences expert Dorothea Salo said criminal charges or school disciplinary actions could be filed against whoever shared the photos without the subjects’ consent.

”We do have a state statute about this and it is within the realm of possibility, or at least it seems so to me, that some or all of what happened could be covered under this statute,” Salo said.

According to the Wisconsin State Legislature website, under procedures for student nonacademic discipline in sexual misconduct cases, there are public university rules that could result in disciplinary action if someone distributes recordings, photographs, other non-consensual images.

Under state law, someone could also face criminal charges if convicted of sharing non-consensual images. The felony charge carries with it a maximum sentence o more than three years behind bars plus a $10,000 fine.

However, Salo said it’s most important for those shown without their permissions to decide how they want to move forward.

”Justice for the people who are represented in these photos may well mean that the rest of us don’t learn all about this, and that’s okay,” Salo said. ”They need to have their situation respected and they need to be cared for.”

Free legal services are not available for UW Madison students, but if they find themselves in similar situations they can file incident reports with the Dean of Students Office website here.

NBC15 News reached out to UWPD and the athletics department but both declined to comment beyond previous statements made on Wednesday because the investigation is on-going.

Statement from UW Athletics pic.twitter.com/M2lK2OYg8a — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 19, 2022

