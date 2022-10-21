Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

An unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses among children is putting a strain on...
Children's hospitals overwhelmed by 'unprecedented' respiratory virus spread
The EU discusses giving funds to Ukraine to support basic needs. (CNN, UKRAINE)
Intense fighting, blackouts as war rages in Ukraine
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates
Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care
(FILE) A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Madison convenience...
MPD: Suspect arrested for armed robbery in victim’s car