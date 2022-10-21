Beautiful Through The Weekend

Sunshine & 70 Degree Temperatures
Dry conditions moving back in.
Dry conditions moving back in.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Plenty of Sunshine
  • Well Above Normal Temps
  • Storms Return Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful stretch of weather as we move into the weekend which will coincide with peak fall color. It doesn’t get much nicer than what’s in the forecast for late October standards. Make some plans now to get outside and enjoy it or catch up on some of those outdoor tasks you need to get done before fall wraps up. Big changes will move in starting early next week in what will likely be an active stretch of weather.

A ripple in the atmosphere will give a few clouds tonight. Otherwise, seasonable cool with lows into the middle and upper 30s. Back to sunny skies on Friday with even warmer temperatures. Gusty southerly winds will push us into the lower 70s. Winds will be south 10-15 gusting to 30 mph. Clear Friday night with lows to the middle 40s. More sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday with highs into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be gusty during the afternoon and evenings leading to an elevated fire risk.

A strong late season low pressure and cold front will move in Monday and linger for the first half of the week. There remains some question on timing and intensity, but some stronger storms are possible during the stretch. Highs will start off mild into the 70s and fall back to around 50 by the second half of the week.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

Latest News

Back to the 70s tomorrow
Here comes the warmth!
Much warmer temperatures for the weekend.
Here comes the warmth!
First 20 degree readings of Fall.
Warming Just Beginning
Extended Forecast
More Sunshine, But Continued Cold