Beautiful Through The Weekend

Key Takeaways

Plenty of Sunshine

Well Above Normal Temps

Storms Return Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful stretch of weather as we move into the weekend which will coincide with peak fall color. It doesn’t get much nicer than what’s in the forecast for late October standards. Make some plans now to get outside and enjoy it or catch up on some of those outdoor tasks you need to get done before fall wraps up. Big changes will move in starting early next week in what will likely be an active stretch of weather.

A ripple in the atmosphere will give a few clouds tonight. Otherwise, seasonable cool with lows into the middle and upper 30s. Back to sunny skies on Friday with even warmer temperatures. Gusty southerly winds will push us into the lower 70s. Winds will be south 10-15 gusting to 30 mph. Clear Friday night with lows to the middle 40s. More sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday with highs into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be gusty during the afternoon and evenings leading to an elevated fire risk.

A strong late season low pressure and cold front will move in Monday and linger for the first half of the week. There remains some question on timing and intensity, but some stronger storms are possible during the stretch. Highs will start off mild into the 70s and fall back to around 50 by the second half of the week.

