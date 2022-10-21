Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three vehicles were heading north on Hwy. 133, in the Village of Blue River around 9 a.m. when the driver of a Subaru Legacy slowed down because the vehicle in front of him was turning. The Ford Fusion behind him started reducing its speed as well.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala explained to investigators she could not tell those two vehicles were going slower now and rearended the Fusion, sending the Ford sedan into the Subaru ahead.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the Impala’s driver suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. Neither of the other two individuals involved were transported and were able to drive away from the scene. All three of them were wearing their seat belts at the time.

No charges will be filed for the wreck, Sheriff Nate Dreckman noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.