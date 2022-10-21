Christmas Eve birth inspires De Pere family to raise money for therapy dog

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A family is showing gratitude to the De Pere Fire Department after paramedics raced to help them during an unexpected Christmas Eve birth.

The Gossen family is raising money to buy a therapy dog for the department.

Ainsley Noel Gossen was born on Christmas Eve of 2021. She wasn’t quite due at the time.

”Kind of wasn’t planning on it, but we knew it was coming,” said John Gossen.

Tammy Gossen says she woke up with back pain and realized she was in labor. John called 911.

”She gave us a 20 minute warning and we made it down the stairs so we didn’t wake up our boys,” said Tammy.

Ainsley was born a few minutes later. Police and paramedics arrived on scene to help.

”They clamped the cord and cut it,” John said.

”She and I ended up being brought together in the same ambulance with the paramedic holding her right next to me for the entire ride,” Tammy said.

Mom and daughter were discharged from the hospital to celebrate Christmas at home.

The Gossen family wants to repay the De Pere Fire Department for their support.

”Our situation isn’t unique. We aren’t the first people this has ever happened to, but we’re forever grateful for what they do for our community,” John says.

The department is grateful. They say a therapy dog will have a tremendous impact on the mental health of firefighters and paramedics.

”The stress levels for all of our calls can be quite high because the fact is that we just don’t know and could it be that last call that you go on? You don’t know,” said Lt. Ron Cody.

”When you talk to an animal or just even petting and having that relaxed feeling, because again if they’re not judging you. It’s a great feeling.”

If you would like to help, visit Java Cream at 571 Swan Rd on Saturday, Oct. 22. Ten percent of sales will support the fundraiser. Just tell them you are there to support the therapy dog.

Luna Cafe is featuring a coffee blend called “K-9 for our Crew” to support the cause. Five dollars form each bag will go to the fundraiser.

The Gossens are hoping to raise $10,000 for the therapy dog.

You can also donate directly at Nicolet Bank: A Canine for our Crew.

Have questions? Email acanineforourcrew@gmail.com.

