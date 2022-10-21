Electric plane makes emergency landing on Wisconsin River

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An electric plane made a water landing Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin River, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sauk County officials received a report at 2:31 p.m. that an Ultralight electric plane had made a water landing.

The pilot was found standing on a sandbar uninjured and was brought to the shoreline by Sauk City fire personnel, according to officials.

The pilot allegedly lost power of his aircraft while flying over the river before making an emergency landing on the sandbar, the report says. There was no reported damage to the aircraft.

Sauk City Fire, Prairie Du Sac Fire and Sauk Prairie EMS assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.

