Johnson Creek EMTs receive K9 first aid training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office worked with Johnson Creek Fire & EMS, holding the department’s first K9 first aid training Thursday night.

“So we’re all pretty excited about this, and we’re grateful to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office,” Assistant Chief Jay Deppe of the EMS Division at the department said. “We want to be able to tend to or care for a k9 deputy just as much as we would their human partner.”

Deputies and their K9 partners worked with EMTs and paramedics, familiarizing them with the medications and advanced life support equipment in a K9 deputy’s car, and preparing in the event a K9 dog is injured in the line of duty. From the equipment in the car to how to apply things like medical muzzles or specialized medical wrap, the deputies showed EMTs how to care for an injured K9.

“A lot of the stuff humans use, dogs can use as well, so that’s where training the ems on what they have in their rig already can help save my dog’s life if my dog is injured,” said deputy Kyle VandeZande.

Another part of the traying is learning how to approach and manage the temperament of an injured K9, which is crucial as learning the medical procedure in the event an officer is unable to assist with the care of the K9. VandeZande and Deppe both agree that the crucial aspect of the training is that departments work together to operate more efficiently when responding to an incident.

“None of us want to be in a situation where we have an injured K9 and not know what to do,” said Deppe.

