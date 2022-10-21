Madison College community celebrates life of passed alumna

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community celebrated the life of an alumna Thursday in a ‘sweet’ way.

Ellen Dudley graduated from the graphic design program at Madison College before going on to have a successful career in design and fashion marketing while serving the Madison area. She recently passed away, according to the school.

To honor her, the college displayed photos and gave away free cupcakes for her birthday.

They say that Ellen will be greatly missed.

