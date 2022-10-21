Madison College community celebrates life of passed alumna

Madison College alumna celebration
Madison College alumna celebration(Bill Bessette)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community celebrated the life of an alumna Thursday in a ‘sweet’ way.

Ellen Dudley graduated from the graphic design program at Madison College before going on to have a successful career in design and fashion marketing while serving the Madison area. She recently passed away, according to the school.

To honor her, the college displayed photos and gave away free cupcakes for her birthday.

They say that Ellen will be greatly missed.

