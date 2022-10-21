MPD: Gunfire on Madison’s west side damages two buildings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers responded Thursday night to a reports of gunfire and found bullet casings that had damaged two buildings in a neighborhood on the City’s west side.

Officers arrived at the 5800 block of Balson Rd. near Raymond Rd. just after 7 p.m. to multiple reports of shots being fired, officials said. That’s when they found the casings and the damage.

MPD said they do not suspect that anyone was injured during the gunfire.

Investigations into this incident is ongoing by the Madison Police Department, and said investigators and officials are reviewing physical and digital evidence in the case

Those with information about the case or any potential suspects are asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made anonymously by using p3tips.com.

