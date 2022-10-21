MPD: Suspect arrested for armed robbery in victim’s car

(FILE) A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Madison convenience...
(FILE) A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Madison convenience store, on Sept. 29, MPD reported.(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an armed robbery that happened inside the victim’s vehicle late last month was arrested after Madison police officers served a search warrant at his home this week.

In an update, the Madison Police Department reported taking into custody the 17-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with the September 29 robbery at the Kelley’s Market on Gammon Road. In that incident, the suspect allegedly climbed into the victim’s backseat with a gun in his hand.

The perpetrator demanded money and, after receiving the cash, he got out and left, the original police report stated.

Members of MPD’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team served the search warrant at the suspect’s home, according to the police department, which reported finding physical evidence related to the crime.

MPD indicated other firearms and drugs were found at the scene and seized as well.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Emergency crews respond to a home explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Oct. 21, 2022.
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Madison College community celebrates life of passed alumna
Madison College community celebrates life of passed alumna
Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos adorn Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as...
Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for tenth ‘Fill the Hill’