MPD: Suspect arrested for armed robbery in victim’s car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an armed robbery that happened inside the victim’s vehicle late last month was arrested after Madison police officers served a search warrant at his home this week.

In an update, the Madison Police Department reported taking into custody the 17-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with the September 29 robbery at the Kelley’s Market on Gammon Road. In that incident, the suspect allegedly climbed into the victim’s backseat with a gun in his hand.

The perpetrator demanded money and, after receiving the cash, he got out and left, the original police report stated.

Members of MPD’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team served the search warrant at the suspect’s home, according to the police department, which reported finding physical evidence related to the crime.

MPD indicated other firearms and drugs were found at the scene and seized as well.

