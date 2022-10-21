NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes