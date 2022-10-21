Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’

Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos adorn Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as...
Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos adorn Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as part of the annual "Fill the Hill" event, held this autumn on Oct. 28, 2016. In the background is Bascom Hill. The event, which is part of the UW's "All Ways Forward" campaign, places a pink flamingo on Bascom Hill for each donation received that day. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Erin Sullivan
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started as an epic prank is now a tradition unlike any other on the UW Madison campus. Plastic flamingos are invading Bascom Hill once again on Friday.

It’s the 10th year the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is hosting the “Fill the Hill” event. Each lawn flamingo added to the flock will represent a financial donation made to UW Madison that day.

Over the last decade, the event has raised more than $2,000,000 to support UW Madison’s “excellence in education” and to “answer the university’s most immediate needs”, according to a release from the Alumni Association.

The call for donations began Thursday night and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, for a full 24-hours of giving. Those who donate $250 or more will get their own plastic lawn flamingo to keep.

The day of giving pays homage to a 1979 prank where students from the Pail and Shovel political organization placed more than 1,000 plastic flamingos on Bascom’s lawn.

A new addition to the event this year is “flamingoing” on social media. Alumni association officials are encouraging people to pose like a flamingo, snap a photograph, and post it to social media with the hashtag #uwflamingos.

There will also be a special student celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where students can participate in fun activities and snag some giveaways.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there...
Johnson Creek EMTs receive K9 first aid training
Craig High School
Janesville police respond to phony active shooter threat at Craig High School
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there...
Johnson Creek EMTs receive K9 first aid training
Janesville police respond to false active shooter threat at Craig High School
Fake active shooter threats sweep south central Wisconsin