Possible explosion reported in Oregon

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a possible explosion int he Village of Oregon on Friday morning.

The Dane Co. Dispatch Center told NBC15 News around 9 a.m. that first responders were called to the 800 block of Oregon Parks Ave.

An NBC15 News crew responding to the scene could see smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building in that area.

This is a breaking news situation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

