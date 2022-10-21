Rain chances return after weekend

Key Takeaways

70s Friday through Monday

Windy weekend: gusts close to 30 mph

Rain chances to start the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our warm-up is finally here! With the help of strong winds out of the south, highs will reach the mid to low 70s this afternoon. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine today and really through the whole weekend. Winds will remain strong for the next few days but will continue to usher in warmer air. It looks like Saturday will be the warmest day with some places seeing temperatures nearing the high 70s.

Enjoy the great weekend ahead, this might be the last of the 70s for southern Wisconsin this year! Then our attention turns to some rainy conditions as a messy system moves in. Some of us will likely see a few showers starting Sunday night and more of us getting in on the rain on Monday.

This system looks to move through in two waves, the first one on Monday and the second sometime on Tuesday and Wednesday. The timing is still tricky as we’re still multiple days off, but this will be much-needed rain for the region! Madison hasn’t even picked up a half-inch of rain so far this month.

The rain also comes with cooler temperatures: highs back in the 50s later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.