The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names

Victory is sweet! (Or smelly in this case)
Trash Compactor Names Announced
Trash Compactor Names Announced(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!

The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors. but Rosie the Rubbisher prevailed for the trash compactor name with the most points. Rosie won, even though the runner-up ‘Crush Farley’ claimed the most first place votes.

Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors.
Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors.(City of Madison)

Rosie the Ribbisher appeared on 1,225 ballots with 365 voters putting it in first, 355 in second and 198 in third choice. Runner up Crush Farley received 392 first-place rankings.

NameRankings (1)23Total Points
Rosie the Rubbisher3653551984342
Crush Farley3922301953852
Trashy McTrashface3262171843469

Rosie’s ‘partner in grime,’ Stone Cold Squeeze Often held on to its win in a short point margin.

Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors.
Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors.(City of Madison)

The final tally for the top two recyclers may have been close, but Sir Crushalot was crushed when it came to the name people wanted most. There, Stone Cold ran away with 419 first-place votes to 304 for his closest challenger.

NameRankings (1)23Total Points
Stone Cold Squeeze Often4191901643744
Sir Crushalot3042552093686
George Squashington2282522483358

The City of Madison said the trash and recycling compacters will work together from the drop-off location at 4602 Sycamore Ave. to compact the city’s waste and fight emissions while doing it. By changing to electric compactors, the city said, the streets division will be saving eight gallons of diesel fuel for every hour the sites are open.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Homecoming (4)
University of Wisconsin Homecoming (4)
University of Wisconsin Homecoming (3)
University of Wisconsin Homecoming (3)
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Beloit PD: Person of interest in deadly shooting of 5-year-old arrested
MPD: Gunfire on Madison’s west side damages two buildings