The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!

The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors. but Rosie the Rubbisher prevailed for the trash compactor name with the most points. Rosie won, even though the runner-up ‘Crush Farley’ claimed the most first place votes.

Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors. (City of Madison)

Rosie the Ribbisher appeared on 1,225 ballots with 365 voters putting it in first, 355 in second and 198 in third choice. Runner up Crush Farley received 392 first-place rankings.

Name Rankings (1) 2 3 Total Points Rosie the Rubbisher 365 355 198 4342 Crush Farley 392 230 195 3852 Trashy McTrashface 326 217 184 3469

Rosie’s ‘partner in grime,’ Stone Cold Squeeze Often held on to its win in a short point margin.

Madison announces the winners in its contest to name the city's new electric compactors. (City of Madison)

The final tally for the top two recyclers may have been close, but Sir Crushalot was crushed when it came to the name people wanted most. There, Stone Cold ran away with 419 first-place votes to 304 for his closest challenger.

Name Rankings (1) 2 3 Total Points Stone Cold Squeeze Often 419 190 164 3744 Sir Crushalot 304 255 209 3686 George Squashington 228 252 248 3358

The City of Madison said the trash and recycling compacters will work together from the drop-off location at 4602 Sycamore Ave. to compact the city’s waste and fight emissions while doing it. By changing to electric compactors, the city said, the streets division will be saving eight gallons of diesel fuel for every hour the sites are open.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.