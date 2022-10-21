Warmest Weekend Until Next Spring

Key Takeaways

Unseasonably Warm Weekend

Gusty Winds & Fire Risk

Storm Chances Return Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The nicest weekend until sometime next spring is in the works for this upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine and unseasonable, near record, warmth expected through the day Sunday. There will also be some gusty winds during the afternoon hours which will lead to an elevated wildfire danger. Use caution if doing farm or yard work that may trigger a spark. Make some plans to get outside over the next couple of days or you will regret it. better news in that fall color is peaking around southern Wisconsin just in time for the weekend!

A few high thin clouds this evening into early tonight. Otherwise, mostly clear and warmer. Lows into the upper 40s with a light southwesterly wind. Saturday will feature sunny skies and very warm temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Gusty winds will develop during the afternoon out of the southwest 15-20 gusting to 30 mph. Clear Saturday night with warm temperatures into the upper 50s. Sunday starts off sunny but will feature an increase in clouds. Another warm one with highs into the lower and middle 70s. Winds pick up again during the afternoon and evening.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night into Monday in what will be a very active first half of the week. There are still some timing issues to work out with the next could front, but it does promise a good chance of storms during the period with severe weather setting up just to our west. We will start with highs into the 70s and drop those to the middle 50s by midweek.

A seasonable and calm second half of the week with highs back to the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows dipping back into the 30s.

