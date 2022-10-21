Wisconsin to invest another $10 million to support food security

(WFIE)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $10 million investment in Wisconsin’s two largest hunger relief organizations Thursday, alongside the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The American Rescue plan act will fund $5 million each to Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task force, according to the release. The two partners in the Food Security Initiative by the governor will be able to use the money for food expenses before June 2024 to support those experiencing food insecurity in Wisconsin.

“The Food Security Initiative has allowed us to strengthen relationships between local producers, processors, pantry networks, and residents as we ensure that families have food to put on the table at the end of a long day,” Gov. Evers said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor has invested $65 million in food security, according to officials.

“The Food Security Initiative is such an important win-win program—we are grateful to see it extended,” Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Stephane Jung Dorfman said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

Latest News

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Wisconsin tops nation as state with one of the most expensive gubernatorial, senate races
Wisconsin tops nation as state with one of the most expensive gubernatorial, senate races
Wisconsin tops nation as state with one of the most expensive gubernatorial, senate races
Advocate Aurora Health
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
After private photos and video were released publicly of UW-Madison student-athletes without...
UW expert: Student athletes could take legal action after video, photos released without consent