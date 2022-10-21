Wisconsinites encouraged to support troops through annual holiday tree tradition

Wisconsin National Guard members, as well as members of the Wisconsin National Guard Service...
Wisconsin National Guard members, as well as members of the Wisconsin National Guard Service Members Support Division, and others helped decorate the Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wis., Nov. 21.(Vaughn R. Larson | Wisconsin Department of Military)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are invited to honor troops by donating ornaments to the executive residence’s tree this holiday season.

Each year, the governor’s residence continues the tradition of the Tribute to our Troops Tree, where ornaments are hung to honor veterans.

“The holidays provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on all the things we are grateful for, including our veterans and all those who’ve sacrificed so mightily in service to our state and our country,” Gov. Evers said.

The Tribute to our Troops is an annual holiday tradition started in 2005 by Gov. Jim Doyle. Wisconsinites can send ornaments to honor veterans who are currently serving or who have served in Wisconsin or abroad. The ornaments can be seen as part of the executive residence’s holiday tours.

  • Tuesday, Dec. 6, noon – 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 8, noon – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – noon
  • Thursday, Dec. 15, noon – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – noon
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20, noon – 2 p.m.

Families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Cost Guard members are invited to send ornaments by Nov. 22.

