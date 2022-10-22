Badgers continue homecoming festivities at family-friendly ‘Block Party’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers brought the energy from the homecoming parade over to Alumni Park and One Alumni Place Friday for the UW Homecoming Block Party.

The family-friendly event celebrates the thrill of UW homecoming and featured a silent disco followed by a pep rally and fireworks display.

McKenzie Zdrale, managing director of enrichment programs at the Alumni Association, said the drop-in extravaganza brings thousands of Badgers to the park each year.

“It’s to connect with fellow Badgers and share Badger pride and sprit, which you can feel around us, and you’re right you feel it come right down State Street and into Alumni Park,” Zdrale said.

The block party has been a tradition since 2017 when Alumni Park opened.

“We work really closely with the Student Homecoming Committee and so we put our events right next to one another so that people can make a night of it,” Zdrale added.

Organizers said they saw more attendees at the after-party this year than ever before.

