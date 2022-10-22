Badgers continue homecoming festivities at family-friendly ‘Block Party’

Badger Block Party
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers brought the energy from the homecoming parade over to Alumni Park and One Alumni Place Friday for the UW Homecoming Block Party.

The family-friendly event celebrates the thrill of UW homecoming and featured a silent disco followed by a pep rally and fireworks display.

McKenzie Zdrale, managing director of enrichment programs at the Alumni Association, said the drop-in extravaganza brings thousands of Badgers to the park each year.

“It’s to connect with fellow Badgers and share Badger pride and sprit, which you can feel around us, and you’re right you feel it come right down State Street and into Alumni Park,” Zdrale said.

The block party has been a tradition since 2017 when Alumni Park opened.

“We work really closely with the Student Homecoming Committee and so we put our events right next to one another so that people can make a night of it,” Zdrale added.

Organizers said they saw more attendees at the after-party this year than ever before.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

No injuries have been reported after a house in Oregon that was under construction exploded,...
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
UW Homecoming is this weekend and they held a block party to celebrate
Badger Block Party
Ker-McGee Triangle Park was renamed R. Richard Wagner Park.
Madison community leader honored in park dedication