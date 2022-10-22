Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday.

For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.

“And so many people are interested in it, and so many people have stories whether it’s their personal story, or they know of a family member, grandma tells them about the ghosts she saw and the like. My favorite part of these is collecting new stories from people,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ presentations feature photos, case history, eyewitness accounts and even directions to bizarre places he has been to. According to Lewis, Wisconsin is a mysterious states with many legends.

“I think I’m a little biased being from Wisconsin, but I think Wisconsin is one the weirdest states I’ve ever investigated, because we have a whole assortment of legends from sea serpents to UFOs, to phantom creatures, and everything in between.”

Lewis said to keep an eye out for him; the more strange the legend, the more likely he will be there. You can follow him and his adventures here: https://www.chadlewisresearch.com/.

