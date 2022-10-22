In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Madison voters can cast their ballot at locations across the city.

The city of Madison Clerk’s Office reminds residents of what they need to bring to vote absentee in person.

- An acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin.

- If you need to register for the first time or update your registration, you will need to bring a proof of residence document with you.

The Clerk’s Office notes that absentee ballots are stored in a tamper-evident-sealed bag to safely secure votes.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail can return their ballot to an in-person absentee voting location. Voting will take place at the following locations:

Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Centro Recreativo Comunitario del Parque Warner, 1625 Northport Dr. 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Lunes a Viernes, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sabado, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Domingo, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Edgewood College – Wingra Commons, 1000 Edgewood College Dr. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W Dayton St. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. 11 a.m. 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. 11 a.m. 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

Madison College South Madison Campus, 2429 Perry St. 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25

Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 – Nov. 5

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 - Nov. 4 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr. 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Global Market & Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Rd. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 - Nov. 4 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S. Gammon Rd. 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 10 a.m. - noon Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Urban League Southwest Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Boys & Girls Club - Allied, 4619 Jenewein Rd. 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 25 - Nov. 4

Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St. 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 1 - 5 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

Tenney Park Shelter, 402 N Thornton Ave. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Dr. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Bridge - Lake Point - Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Dr. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Rebalanced - Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, 588 Grand Canyon Dr. 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Wisconsin Youth Company, 1201 McKenna Blvd. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 4 - 6 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church/Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 E Badger Rd. By appointment only, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Contact the Clerk’s Office in advance to make appointment.

Ho-Chunk Nation Community Center, 4724 Tradewinds Pkwy. By appointment only, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Contact the Clerk’s Office in advance to make appointment.



