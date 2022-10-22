Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries

Road closures are expected for the next half hour
FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said.

Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of HWY 18 and HWY 23.

Officials are recommending that drivers use caution in the area as the scene clears up. Dispatch said the clear up would take at least the next half hour.

