Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Wisconsin DOT records check showed that this was his fifth OWI, a felony.

The man was taken to the Rock County Jail and will be held for jail court, according to police.

