Madison community leader honored in park dedication

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the country’s first openly gay officials was honored at a park dedication ceremony in Madison Friday afternoon.

The city of Madison honored public servant and community leader R. Richard Wagner’s through the dedication of Wagner Park, which was originally known as Kerr-McGee Triangle Park.

Wagner was a founding member of the National Association and Conference of Gay and Lesbian Officials and served on several local and national organizations, including the Olbrich Botanical Society and Fair Wisconsin.

“Dick Wagner was the gentile revolutionary who changed the landscape of Madison,” Long-time-friend Mark Webster shared, “and was a national pioneer for LGBTQ rights and did both with intellectual horsepower and old-fashioned civility.”

In a statement, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, “he was a kind and generous man who treated everyone with respect and dignity. His loss will be felt for many years.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Mayor Rhodes-Conway and Alder Michael Verveer were among officials at the dedication ceremony.

