Madison youth explore fall foliage with Leaf Magic for Kids

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend gave way for summer-like weather and kids took to the outdoors in Madison to enjoy the fall foliage Saturday with Leaf Magic for Kids.

Get Kids Outside Team hosted an afternoon of exploring the leaves and trees of Warner Park with Naturalist Kathlean Wolf.

During the event, kids were able to learn what makes leaves turn color, what different types of leaves looks like and much more!

Attendees were even able to preserve the leaves they found in wax and put them on display at the end of the event.

