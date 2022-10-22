Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

Missing 22-year-old Brent Johnson.
Missing 22-year-old Brent Johnson.(Oconomowoc City Police Department)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon.

Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.

He is described as a heavy set male, with a beard. If Johnson is located, OPD says to stop, hold, and contact the City of Oconomowoc Police Department.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact Oconomowoc City Police Department at 262-567-4401.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes

Latest News

Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
No injuries have been reported after a house in Oregon that was under construction exploded,...
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
Badgers continue homecoming festivities at family-friendly ‘Block Party’