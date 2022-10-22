Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon.

Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.

He is described as a heavy set male, with a beard. If Johnson is located, OPD says to stop, hold, and contact the City of Oconomowoc Police Department.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact Oconomowoc City Police Department at 262-567-4401.

