Donors get mullet-style haircuts, raise money for childhood hair loss

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Brave community members received mullet-style haircuts Saturday in support of children suffering from hair loss.

The ‘Mullets on the Yard’ fundraiser was hosted at Riley Tavern in Verona and will benefit Locks of Love, an organization that aspires to help every financially disadvantaged child suffering from long-term hair loss. For each mullet-style haircut someone received from Julia Grace Salon during the afternoon event, Busch Light will donate $50 dollars to the nonprofit charity.

Jacob Walton is one of the brave souls who got a mullet-style cut and said he is happy with the end result.

“So, we came out, it was for a good cause for kids with cancer, there’s no reason want to and I’ve always kind of wanted to do a mullet, so I was like, everything kind of aligned,” Walton said. “I mean the fundraiser kind of gave me extra incentive to, and makes you feel good about it, but yeah mullets just a great look right now, it’s kind of coming back in.”

Special guest Emmitt ‘Mullet Boy’ Bailey, the winner of the 2020 USA Mullet Championship Kids Division, made an appearance at the event, which also featured games, prizes, and refreshments.

